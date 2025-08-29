VP Sara calls Marcos flood crackdown a ‘zarzuela'

Vice President Sara Duterte has recently described the ongoing campaign of President Marcos against the aberrant flood control projects as a “zarzuela,” stating that she is preparing to watch the “circus” of the administration.

Duterte said that the lifestyle check should cover all elected and appointed officials in the government following Marcos' directive, starting with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) amid the substandard and ghost flood control projects.

“Yes, there should be (a lifestyle check) and it should not only include elected public officials but also appointed public officials. It should not only be on the surface, on what is declared in the SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth). It should deep dive, whoever are the dummies. The dummies of public officials should be exposed,” Duterte said in an interview that took place in The Hague, Netherlands.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that each agency would conduct the lifestyle checks, which she promised would not spare anyone, including administration allies.

“I don’t want to give free advice to the administration. Let’s just watch them in their circus. Let’s just watch them in their zarzuela, I don’t want to give free legal advice and professional advice to the administration. We don’t expect anything from the administration,” Duterte added.

Duterte also noted that the investigation should cover all government infrastructure projects and not only flood control projects.

“It’s doubtful why we suddenly have an investigation on flood control projects. If they are really serious – and BBM (President Marcos) knows it because he was a governor before, I was a mayor before – we all know the corruption is in the budget of the government, in the projects of the government,” she added.

She also backed the action of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno against Manila Rep. Joel Chua.

“The public officials and contractors of ghost projects should be held accountable because it’s dangerous for the residents and let’s not stop with flood control projects,” Duterte said.

House lawmakers supported yesterday the call of President Marcos for a lifestyle check on government officials, starting with those from the DPWH.

“I am in favor of that. If the President wants to start with DPWH, well and good. But it has to be everybody, including the judiciary, all. There must really be a lifestyle check. I’m in favor of what the President has said,” Manila 6th district Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said.

Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon said he believes there should be zero problems if the lifestyle check would cover members of Congress and the judiciary.

Citizens Battle Against Corruption party-list Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva supported the same sentiment.