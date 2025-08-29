Volleyball stars seek fan support

From Ran Takahashi in Japan to Lucarelli in Brazil, the world’s elite players have sent enthusiastic messages to global fans to witness world-class action in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship next month at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

A crowd favorite in the Philippines during stints in the Volleyball Nations League, Takahashi and the world No. 5 Japanese squad leads Asia’s charge in the 32-nation event firing off on 12 September at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We can’t wait to welcome volleyball fans from all over the world. Tickets now on sale! See you at the venues!” Takahashi said.

“The top volleyball players are coming to the Philippines for the World Championship. Please be at the Arena. I’m looking forward to seeing you there.”

Alas Pilipinas, making its debut in the elite world event, face off with Tunisia in the opener on 12 September after an explosive ceremony featuring K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR.