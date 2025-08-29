Villar: breastfeeding centers in every village

Senator Camille Villar has filed the “Barangay Breastfeeding Centers Act,” a measure that seeks to establish dedicated breastfeeding centers in every barangay nationwide to support mothers and ensure proper nutrition for infants.

Under the proposed measure,” Villar seeks to provide dedicated spaces where mothers can breastfeed safely, access professional guidance, and receive accurate information on infant nutrition—all free of charge.

“Breast milk is the ideal food for babies—it provides complete nutrition, strengthens immunity, and even supports mothers’ mental health by reducing risks of postpartum depression; yet, many Filipino families still face barriers to breastfeeding,” Villar said.

“By bringing dedicated breastfeeding centers to every barangay, we can improve child survival, ease the financial burden on parents, and build healthier communities,” she added.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, and a member of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Villar emphasized that maternal and child health should be a government priority.

A mother herself, Villar explained that the proposed centers will offer free consultations, educational materials, and trained personnel to assist mothers.

Health workers assigned to the centers will also receive regular training to improve the quality of support.

The senator cited alarming data from the Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) showing that only 34% of Filipino infants under six months are exclusively breastfed, significantly below the global target of at least 50%.

Studies show that increasing breastfeeding rates can help prevent child deaths caused by diarrhea and pneumonia and reduce mothers’ risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

The bill also aims to reinforce the implementation of existing laws such as the Rooming-In and Breastfeeding Act of 1992 and the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009, which have laid the foundation for maternal and infant health policies in the Philippines.

“As we mark National Breastfeeding Awareness Month this August, let us remember that supporting breastfeeding mothers is not just a personal choice but a shared community responsibility,” Villar added.