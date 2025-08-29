Vico Sotto, DPWH saga: Corrupt journalists, politicians exposed

Before the war years, showbiz aficionados only relied on fan magazines to get information about their favorite screen idols. This practice was carried out through the golden age of Philippine cinema in the 1950s.

Oh, how orderly it was back then! There were no ambush interviews. Studios arranged for the stars to have one-on-one conversations with movie reporters. Questions were submitted prior to the interview. Best of all, there was no payola (bribe) involved.

By the 1960s, the studio system had collapsed and movie stars had to deal with the press on their own. But there still existed a harmonious relationship between both parties.

Amalia Fuentes may have been considered feisty, but she was the darling of the press. She loved inviting movie reporters to her house — at 10 Green Hill Street, Rolling Hills Village in New Manila.

Amalia took pride in showing off her residence and opened it to house pictorials. Of course, the photos were still in black and white. But when published in fan magazines, the public had an idea on how a movie queen lived.

Celebrity couple Zaldy Zshornack and Shirley Gorospe also allowed photographers to take pictures of their house, which was then newly-renovated. This was in the mid-1960s and their decors then were mostly Maranaw brass pieces.

In 1970, when Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos began their rivalry, a fan magazine had this brilliant idea of placing photos of their respective bedrooms side by side in a spread. Vilma’s bedroom looked more fabulous — what with a round bed and all. Today, those round beds are considered tacky and found mostly in motels — or “mot-mot,” as they now say in street language.

In sharp contrast, Nora’s bedroom was as spartan as a Carmelite nun’s cell – with her bed pushed to the side of a wall. Of course, Nora’s address was more impressive — in White Plains. But then, she was the bigger star that time.

Vilma’s neighborhood was not bad though — at Arfel Homes, which was off Visayas Avenue in Quezon City. Edgar Mortiz, her boyfriend then, lived nearby. A more distinguished Arfel resident was Secretary of Information Francisco Tatad.

House pictorials were stopped by the mid-1970s. It was martial law then and society pages that time were also banned. But there were lifestyle sections that were devoted to cooking and basic homemaking. No ostentatious display of wealth though.

During the new millennium, glossy magazines began flooding the market. These publications tried to outrace each other in featuring the homes of celebrities.

On TV, there was Daphne Osena’s Urban Zone on ABS-CBN. Mel Tiangco, meanwhile, had her Powerhouse on Channel 7’s sister channel, GNTV. Celebrities graciously allowed these two hosts into their homes.

There really is an audience for celebrity house tours. Don’t we always want to peek into the homes of other people — even ordinary people? When visiting a friend’s house for the first time, don’t we request for a house tour?

Curiosity kills the cat. Humans are also curious creatures. But unlike cats, humans die of envy. Why is their house nicer than ours?!!!

The age of cyberspace altered the evolution of celebrity house tours. All of a sudden, TV stars-turned-influencers began showing their homes in their own platforms. Today, there are also countless broadcasters who have their own YouTube channels that feature homes of fellow celebrities.

And this is where we appreciate mainstream media all the more. Compared to the glossy shots of Mel Tiangco’s Powerhouse from before, the house tours of these vloggers look like home movies.

The vlogs of today also show the downside of social media. In Powerhouse, only the homes of truly accomplished and respected people were featured in the program. Movie stars who opened their homes to print and TV built their own houses from the sweat of their brow. Some celebrity homes may not have been mansions, but those structures were erected through years of hard work.

Sadly, some nouveau riche have now become instant celebrities by showing off their wealth on YouTube. Sadder still, viewers who do not know any better lap up such content on social media and are misled into believing that the only measure of success is having a nice house and a fleet of vehicles.

Mother Teresa (now saint) won the Nobel Peace Prize. Now, that is success. And yet, she embraced poverty ‘til the end.

As I type this piece, Julius Babao and Korina Sanchez are being pilloried for their interviews with Curlee and Sarah Discaya in their respective channels. The Discayas are contractors who — by their own admission — got rich when they attached themselves with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which is now in hot water over failed flood-control projects.

It was Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto who opened the floodgates by calling out two broadcasters who interviewed the Discayas. He did not mention names, but netizens were quick to identify them. And now, Babao and Sanchez are both drowning in criticisms over their Discaya features.

Since Vico has maintained a spotless reputation as Pasig City mayor, the public believes his claim about journalists on the take. Of course, that is old news. Corrupt journalists used to be confined to print. But when television and even radio made superstars out of broadcasters, the corruption worsened. The sad part is that these broadcasters are idolized by young, impressionable minds!

Vico could actually throw accusations at corrupt journalists with authority and conviction. Brought up by a single mother, the actress Coney Reyes, he was obviously raised well.

Vico is a descendant of the journalist-turned-senator Vicente Yap Sotto, Sr. of Cebu. Like Vico, Vicente Sotto, Sr.’s record was sterling. Today, he is credited as the main author of the press freedom law.

Vico’s father, Vic Sotto, may have had issues about being a ladies’ man, but the opulent lifestyle he enjoys today was the result of decades of hard work on TV and in the movies — both as an actor and producer.

The young mayor should also be proud of his mother, Coney, who had always been a remarkable actress and host. Unknown to the public, she always sent financial aid to Rosa Rosal’s Red Cross program.

Coney belongs to the respected Nubla clan. They were comfortable, but not excessively rich. As host of Student Canteen, Coney’s monthly salary in 1982 was P20,000. That amount was enough to feed a community back then.

Coney used to share a Marikina home with then husband Larry Mumar and their two children. But when they separated in 1984, she had to find a new house for her and the kids. Coney found one for sale in La Vista. It was one of the smaller houses in the subdivision, which is the Forbes Park of Quezon City.

The house would have been perfect for her, but she couldn’t afford it even if it was only selling for P900,000 (the other houses there were priced in the millions). She had to pass up on that one. Coney worked really hard to be able to provide shelter for her kids. In time, she was able to save enough and managed to buy a house in one of the phases of Valle Verde.

She waited and persevered until she got enough funds for a new home. That was just one of the good examples Coney taught her kids.

Vico, therefore, truly had every right to call out journalists who interview instant billionaires whose riches came from questionable means. So, let this serve as an eye-opener to journalists/vloggers who get blinded by flashy cars and palaces that may have been built out of the misery of Filipino people.

What distorted values we now have. Even celebrity house pictorials have taken on a new slant. Questionable wealth is now put on display for everyone to see. And some journalists are now helping the corrupt justify their evil deeds in the guise of churning out inspirational stories.