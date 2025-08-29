Uyking stuns Gan, Sarines twins advance

DAVAO CITY — Johanna Blair Uyking showed nerves of steel and a touch of magic on the greens Friday, pulling off two clutch birdies to fend off Nicole Gaisano Gan, 3 and 1, and punch her ticket to the semifinals of the Philippine Amateur Open Championship at Apo Golf and Country Club.

The duel was tight all afternoon, and with the match all square through 14 holes, Gan looked poised to finally seize control. Her approach shot landed just four feet from the pin — about as close to a sure birdie as it gets.

But Uyking had other plans. Standing 30 feet away, she rolled in a stunning birdie putt that left the small gallery gasping, tilting the momentum in her favor.

Visibly rattled, Gan couldn’t answer back, missing her short birdie putt to give up the hole.

On the par-4 16th, both players safely reached the green in regulation, but Uyking once again stole the spotlight — this time draining another long birdie putt to widen the gap.

By the 17th, the pressure had clearly shifted.

Gan’s approach found the bunker while Uyking was safely on in two. Before she could even line up her birdie try, Gan extended her hand in concession.

“I was surprised,” Uyking admitted with a smile. “I thought she still had a chance.”

It was a tough loss for Gan, who had actually gone 2-up early before unraveling with three straight three-putts that handed the momentum back to Uyking.

Uyking now sets up a semifinal showdown with Mona Sarines, who cruised past 11-year-old Athena Batican, 4&3.

On the other side of the bracket, top seed Lisa Sarines booked her spot in the final four after outlasting Merry Rose Wacan on the 25th, while Crista Minoza ousted Precious Zaragosa, also 4&3.