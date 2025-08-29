US Joint Chiefs chair eyes Phl visit

United States Joint Chiefs of Staff chairperson Gen. Dan Caine has expressed his intention to make a visit to the Philippines soon to deepen cooperation between American citizen-soldiers and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reserve force.

This comes as Philippine Air Force Reserve Col. Michael Romero met Caine at the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) convention as the two leaders discussed regional security challenges and the expanding role of reserve forces.

During the meeting, Romero – who chairs the Association of Reservists and Reserve Officers of the Philippines (ARRAPI) -- and Caine shared insights on regional security and the role of reservists and National Guardsmen in stability operations across the Indo-Pacific.

Caine, appointed in 2025 by President Donald Trump, has made revitalizing the National Guard and strengthening reserve integration a key focus.

The Philippine delegation at the convention included Maj. Gen. Gerold Gagan, Maj. Gen. Arvin Lagamon, Maj. Gen. Doroteo Jalandoni, Brig. Gen. Geminic Ramirez, and Brig. Gen. Onorlie Brillantes. They were joined by officials from Romero's association.

Gagan highlighted the Philippines' expanding partnerships with the Guam and Hawaii National Guards in disaster response and defense cooperation.

In his NGAUS address, Caine praised the Texas National Guard for saving more than 525 people during recent flooding. The message resonated with Romero and the Philippine delegation, who had recently participated in flood relief missions in Bulacan, where they helped evacuate more than 7,500 people displaced by Tropical Storm Crising.

Observers view the meeting as a significant step toward expanding Guard-to-reserve cooperation, which could lead to enhanced joint training and humanitarian coordination.