Unwind, recharge, repeat

When the calendar gifts you a long weekend, the real luxury is not hopping on a plane — it is finding a destination that feels like a getaway without the hassle. Enter McKinley Hill, Taguig’s pocket of curated charm, where city energy meets European-inspired escape.
Whether you’re solo and soul-searching, wrangling the kids, planning a barkada hangout, or leaning into romance, this neighborhood knows how to turn downtime into a lifestyle moment.
Start with a bounce
WiiJump is not just a trampoline park — it is a full-body mood booster. Think foam pits, bouncing platforms and the kind of movement that makes you forget you ever sat in traffic. It is where your inner child meets your fitness goals and yes, even your tita who swore she would just “watch” might end up mid-air. It’s the kind of fun that does not ask for permission — it just happens.
Then, mix it up
Enter10 is the kind of place that understands indecision. Bowling? Archery? Karaoke? Why choose when you can do it all. It is a choose-your-own-adventure hub with surprisingly good food — think wings, burgers, cocktails — and zero pressure. You come for the games, stay for the vibe, and leave wondering how three hours disappeared so fast.
Play like you mean it
SuperPark is what happens when playgrounds grow up. It is a sleek indoor space that blends trampolines, obstacle courses, basketball hoops and digital games into one high-energy zone. It is designed for all ages, but especially for adults who forgot how good it feels to just play. You will sweat, laugh, and maybe even compete — but mostly, you’ll remember what fun feels like.
Slow it down
And when you are ready to shift gears, the gondola ride along Venice Grand Canal is waiting. Yes, it is picturesque. Yes, it is a little cliché. But once you are floating past pastel facades with soft music in the background, you will get it. Is is a gentle pause in a weekend full of movement — a moment to breathe, reflect, and let the city fade behind you.
From high-energy thrills to slow, scenic glides, it offers the kind of curated experiences that turn ordinary days into stories worth telling.