UnionBank Elite’s 2025 outlook: what every investor needs to hear now

UnionBank Elite gathered clients and investment partners in a series of midyear market outlook events that explored the challenges and opportunities shaping the financial landscape in 2025.

The sessions, organized with UnionBank Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI), took place in Makati, Quezon City, and Cebu. With the theme “Navigating the Future: Your Wealth Compass,” the discussions aimed to provide high-net-worth clients with timely insights to guide decision-making in a volatile global economy.

UnionBank Consumer Banking Head Manoj Varma opened the program by pointing to the bank’s strategy for strengthening wealth management services. “When we combine the best people in wealth management with the best global platforms, we are able to create the most value for you, our clients. With this holistic strategy, the returns that you are seeing are consistently above most of the industry,” he said.

Expert speakers from BlackRock, PIMCO, and ATRAM examined market trends, long-term investment opportunities, and the importance of resilience in client portfolios. Their presentations encouraged participants to align financial strategies not only with performance targets but also with personal goals and values.

UnionBank also used the occasion to highlight its digital platforms. Varma previewed a new service set to launch in the market, while Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Albert Cuadrante presented existing online features that allow clients to manage their finances with more convenience.

UnionBank Wealth Business Head Therese Chan underscored the bank’s broader objective. “Our goal is to equip clients with the clarity and confidence to move forward. Whether through our Relationship Managers, our digital platforms, or our partnerships with global experts, UnionBank is here to help clients navigate their wealth journey with purpose,” she said.

Beyond the market discussions, the events featured musical performances by theater actor and singer Gian Magdangal, along with curated experiences supported by partners including Balesin, InLife, Salcedo Auctions, and Visa.

UnionBank has been holding Market Outlook events regularly as part of its efforts to keep clients informed and engaged with industry experts. This year, the bank was recognized by The Asian Banker as the Best Wealth Management Bank in the Philippines, reflecting its ongoing push to combine financial expertise with customer-focused services.