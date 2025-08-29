Tubid tapped as Dyip’s new driver

Terrafirma tapped long-time deputy Ronald Tubid as new head coach ahead of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 unfolding in October.

Tubid, who joined the Dyip coaching staff in 2021, replaced interim coach Raymond Tiongco, with the embattled franchise looking to run in the right direction following a forgettable campaign in the previous season.

The 43-year-old, nine-time PBA champion will inherit a team that was on shaky ground after being put up for sale.

Negotiations between the franchise and the interested party, Zamboanga Valientes, hit a dead end last month after both parties failed to meet on certain terms.

Last April, negotiations with Starhorse Shipping Lines purchase of the Dyip also collapsed.

Terrafirma team governor Bobby Rosales assured that the Dyip will beef up and have a full lineup for the golden anniversary season of Asia’s first play-for-pay cage league.

Tubid, who played for the franchise from 2017 to 2018, will also face a huge challenge of rebuilding a squad that finished the 2024-2025 season with a combined 3-30 win-loss record.

Terrafirma will try to get a blue-chip recruit with the top overall pick in the PBA Draft on 7 September at the SM Mall of Asia.