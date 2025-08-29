SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tiafoe bounced out in US Open third round

Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns a shot against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Frances Tiafoe, a US Open semi-finalist twice in the past three years, crashed out in straight sets to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round on Friday.

Struff came through the qualifiers to reach the main draw and continued to upset the odds, taking out 17th seed Tiafoe 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to make the last 16 in New York for the first time.

The 35-year-old Struff defeated Danish 11th seed Holger Rune in the previous round and could face 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The German had not won a match at Flushing Meadows before this tournament since reaching the third round in 2020.

Tiafoe's exit was his earliest at the US Open since a second-round loss in 2019. His defeat came shortly after fellow American and sixth seed Ben Shelton retired from his match on Friday with a shoulder injury.

Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open victory is the last men's major won by an American player.

