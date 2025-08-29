Study shows: women may find happiness with ‘uglier’ men

Single working women are often celebrated for their independence, resilience and ability to thrive in demanding careers while managing life on their own terms. But when it comes to love, new research suggests that the best match for these women may not be the “perfect-looking” guy.

A Florida State University study led by researchers Tania Reynolds and Andrea L. Meltzer examined 223 newlywed couples and uncovered an intriguing dynamic: women may actually find more happiness and stability with men who are less physically attractive.

“Less attractive wives married to more attractive husbands reported more dieting motivations and behaviors,” the study noted.

“The results reveal that having a physically attractive husband may have negative consequences for wives, especially if those wives are not particularly attractive,” according to Florida State University News.

In other words, a handsome face isn’t always a recipe for a healthy relationship. The study also found that marriages tend to be more successful and satisfying when the wife is more attractive than the husband.

For single working women, who often prioritize ambition, intelligence and values over physical appearance, this research makes sense. In fact, many are drawn to men who may not turn heads at first glance but show up with qualities that matter more in the long run — like loyalty, kindness and genuine respect.

It’s a reminder that true partnership isn’t about who looks better in a photo, but who builds a stronger, more supportive relationship.

So here’s a note for men aiming to win the hearts of these independent women: less swagger, more substance. Forget chasing the “pretty boy” stereotype — being a good partner goes further than a chiseled jawline ever will.