Stallions run wild, crush Guamanians

Stallion Laguna FC displayed its pitch superiority as it clobbered Strykers FC of Guam, 13-0, to boost its quarterfinal hopes in the AFC Women’s Champions League late Thursday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Team captain Chandler McDaniel was unstoppable, making relentless attacks to score in the 18th, 26th, 37th, 47th, 56th and 64th minutes against the Strykers, who found no answer against the Filipinas.

Rhea Chan also joined the scoring parade after scoring in the 35th and 52nd minutes while Malia Cerdon added her name on the score sheet in the 44th and 57th minutes. Rounding out the scorers for the Filipino club are Mia Bookhard (second), Jenna Merril (69th) and Charisa Lemoran (89th).

McDaniel, a member of the national squad that saw action in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, was delighted by their performance.

“I feel really good. The team had a goal to hit, 13 goals, and I’m glad we did it,” McDaniel said.

“I’m so proud of the team and it was a really good effort on both the squad and the staff.”

With a 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record in Group A, the Stallions need to win its final group game against home squad ISPE FC on Sunday to seal their spot in the quarterfinal in this prestigious club competition in Asia. Only the top teams per group and three best second-place squads will advance to the quarterfinals.

A Stallion victory over the Burmese squad will make it the first Philippine side to make it to the Last Eight of this prestigious continental tournament that started only last year.