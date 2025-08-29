SSL Invitationals poised to stay

BATANGAS CITY --- Owing to the positive reception from participating teams and fans, organizers of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals are looking to continue with its three-leg format in future editions.

The league brought elite collegiate volleyball action closer to supporters from the provinces with tournament stops in Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon.

SSL hit its goal of showcasing local talents right in their own turf against visiting Manila-based teams from the UAAP and the NCAA in the short but action-packed competition.

“The impact is really different. It’s really good that we were able to bring the action closer to the fans, especially from far-flung areas,” league organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES) president Dr. Ian Laurel said during the tournament’s third and final leg in Batangas on Friday at the Batangas Country Club here.

“We would strongly recommend that this is how we do it each year, from now on.”

Laurel was joined by ACES director Ariel Paredes, competition director Ginio Panganiban, referee manager Erwin Cordero, Shakey’s Batangas group franchise head Pauline Bondad, Batangas Country Club (BCAA) event manager Jong Rivera, BCC executive chef Andrew Koh and University of Batangas sports director Christopher Quizon during the Luzon leg’s launch.

Far Eastern University, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion College of Saint Benilde, Letran and host UB are duking it out for the Batangas Leg crown at the UB Millennium Gym.