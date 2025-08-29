Siquijor power crisis ends as new supplier takes over

A new power supplier is set to take over Siquijor after regulators shut down S.I. Power Corp. (SIPCOR), owned by Prime Asset Ventures Inc. of the Villar family, which was blamed for prolonged outages on the island.

At a media briefing on Friday, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin announced that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has revoked SIPCOR’s Provisional Authority to Operate.

SIPCOR allegedly failed to secure a Certificate of Compliance before running its generating sets, caused prolonged unit outages due to poor maintenance, delayed parts replacement, and failed to comply with reportorial and contractual obligations with the local distribution utility, the Province of Siquijor Island Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PROSIELCO).

“SIPCOR has now been directed to cooperate and synchronize its plants' shutdown with the commercial operations and synchronization of the new generating units to PROSIELCO's distribution lines,” Garin said.

“Today's order to shut down the plants puts an end to SIPCOR's operations and the disruption that it has brought to the people of Siquijor. We have laid down the path toward a future of improved power service on the island,” she added.

Meanwhile, National Electrification Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda confirmed that the agency has already signed an Emergency Power Supply Agreement with TotalPower, Inc. to provide 15.75 megawatts (MW) from new generating units in Larena, Lazi, and Candanay, well above Siquijor’s peak demand of 9.5 MW.

He said NEA also mobilized linemen from neighboring electric cooperatives to fast-track connections.

To recall, NEA tapped independent engineers from the University of the Philippines to assess whether Siquijor’s power plant can still provide stable electricity or should be shut down.

The move comes after the island continued to suffer from frequent blackouts, with its contracted supplier delivering only 5 to 6 MW against a demand of 8 to 9 MW. While supply briefly improved through rental generators, equipment breakdowns led to renewed outages.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, blamed the persistent power failures on poor management, expired permits, and unreliable generation.

He warned that companies may be required to refund affected consumers.

The outages have disrupted tourism, businesses, hospitals, and essential services, prompting a state of calamity in the province.