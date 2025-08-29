San Juan thwarts Biñan

San Juan quelled Biñan Tatak Gel's final assault and prevailed, 80-75, to share second place in the North Division of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Biñan rallied to knot the count at 73 with 3:42 seconds left, but the Knights countered through a three-point play by Aldrech Ramos and back-to-back drives by Nikko Panganiban and John Galinato to raise their record to 22-2, the same as the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and behind the Abra Solid North Weavers' 22-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Panganiban, taking charge as Orlan Wamar struggled, posted 14 points, six rebounds and two assists to earn the Best Player honors over Michael Calisaan, who tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds, Arvin Gamboa with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Galinato with 12 points.

Wamar, San Juan's Top Gun, settled for four points, five assists and four rebounds and was saddled with seven turnovers.

Biñan skidded to 13-11 and joint seventh in the South Division despite Kenny Roger Rocacurva's 23-point, seven-rebound, two-assist effort, Michael Maestre's 16 points and five rebounds, and Pamboy Raymundo's 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Batangas City Tanduay Rum also thwarted Gensan, 65-60, in the second game to catch Zamboanga Sikat at 17-8 in the South Division led by Quezon Province (20-4).

Levi Hernandez delivered for the Rum Masters with 26 points and six rebounds, followed by Philip Paniamogan and Jong Baloria with seven points each. Mark Cruz contributed six points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Jeckster Apinan chipped in five points, 10 rebounds and two assists.