Ricafort to HD Spikers: Take it easy

PLDT is keeping its emotions in check amid the prospect of getting its name on the record books as the first Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team to win back-to-back tournament titles unscathed.

A victory in the 2025 Invitational winner-take-all championship match on Sunday will not only give the High Speed Hitters their second straight crown via sweeping fashion, a feat no other club, including the bemedalled Creamline, has completed before in the league’s eight-year history.

But PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort reminded his squad to tune out the outside noise and just focus on the big picture. He warned the reigning 2025 On Tour champions not to get ahead of themselves.

“It’s more about giving our players constant reminders not to look too far ahead,” Ricafort said.

“We can’t be too complacent.”

The High Speed Hitters swept the single round robin eliminations with a come-from-behind 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14, triumph over ZUS Coffee last Thursday for a perfect 5-0 carryover record and an outright final berth.

Japanese club Kobe Shinwa and Chery Tiggo dispute the other championship berth as of press time.

Overall, PLDT has won its last 12 matches dating back to the start of the inaugural pre-season tournament, where it won its breakthrough championship at the expense of the Crossovers in an exciting five-set decision.

Ricafort, who is looking for his third PVL title as mentor, downplayed the High Speed Hitters’ tag as title favorites.

“I guess it’s just added motivation that we’re coming off a championship,” he said.

“We just want to take this one on Sunday as a new challenge.”

PLDT will take advantage of its two-day break to rest and recuperate before the big dance.

“Hopefully, we’ll come into Sunday’s game well-rested and we’ll try to study and prepare for whoever will be our rival,” Ricafort added.