Retired NBI agents urge PBBM to appoint career official as director

After the irrevocable resignation of erstwhile National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago was transmitted, an influential association of former agency personnel appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to select the next director from within the bureau's current leadership.

The formal appeal was detailed in a 28 August 2025 letter sent to Malacañang Palace by the NBI Retirees & Ex-Employees Association Inc., which represents several hundred former agents and employees. The communication was channeled through Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Ricardo Diaz, president of the association, argued that appointing a permanent director from within the NBI's ranks is crucial for the bureau's stability, particularly after the recent leadership changes.

He emphasized that this move aligns with the spirit of Republic Act 10867, the National Bureau of Investigation Reorganization and Modernization Act of 2016, which was enacted to professionalize the bureau.

The appeal comes as Undersecretary Andres assumes temporary leadership of the NBI. The retirees' group is advocating for a permanent appointment from within the bureau's career officials rather than maintaining an acting director from outside the organization.

The letter specifically endorsed Deputy Director Jose Justo Yap, a CPA-lawyer with 35 years of continuous service, described as having unquestionable integrity and competence, and Deputy Director Antonio Pagatpat, a lawyer also with 35 years of service and excellent performance.

Diaz described both officials as esteemed career officials who possess all the qualifications and have dedicated themselves to the service of the NBI with unwavering integrity and commitment.