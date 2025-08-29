Requinto eyes quick win vs Indian fighter

DAVAO CITY — Japeth Requinto will be gunning for a quick kill when he battles Bambam Thounaojam of India in the Reality Fighting League (RFL) 3 MMA Rise of Heroes on Sunday at the Immanuel School of Davao gymnasium here.

The 20-year-old Requinto, who is still licking the wounds created by his loss to Zyd Wesley Arcayos, said he will use his striking prowess in making short work of his Indian foe.

“I have the striking edge against him so I will look for a quick win,” Requinto said during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum on Thursday.

Hailing from the Rush Boxing Gym in Tagum City, Requinto sports a 5-2 win-loss record, just behind the 16-2 mark of the seasoned Thounaojam.

He said he will use his experience to his advantage.

“Experience will be my greatest weapon going into this match,” said the fighter dubbed as “The Iron Man” during the weekly sports program graced by his manager Joychand Moirangthem Singh.

The Requinto-Thounaojam encounter, which features five rounds of action, is part of the 18 scheduled matches that includes two matches in the ladies’ division.