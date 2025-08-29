Reimagined Glorietta Cinemas: A cinematic escape in the heart of Makati

Whether you are chasing a midweek breather, planning a weekend date, or simply craving a dose of visual storytelling, the newly relaunched Glorietta Cinemas offer a fresh and elevated escape right in the heart of Makati’s bustling Central Business District.
More than just a place to watch movies, the space has been thoughtfully reimagined to become a lifestyle destination — where community, culture and entertainment converge in everyday moments.
A lobby that invites you to stay
Step into the new entertainment lobby and you will immediately feel the shift. Gone are the days of rushed ticket queues and cramped waiting areas. In their place: relaxed seating zones, ambient lighting and a layout that encourages lingering. Whether you are catching up with friends before a screening or simply soaking in the vibe, the space feels like a modern lounge — welcoming, stylish and effortlessly social.
The Movie Snackbar adds to the experience with fresh food offerings that go beyond the usual popcorn fare. Think artisanal bites and drinks that pair perfectly with your film of choice. And if you are heading toward Korea/Japan Town, the expanded corridor now flows seamlessly from the cinema lobby, making it a natural connector for your next adventure.
A visual treat
The centerpiece of the new space is a jaw-dropping 300-square-meter, 13K-resolution LED (light-emitting diode) screen — one of the largest in the country. Stretching from wall to ceiling, this immersive display is not just for trailers; it is a dynamic canvas for storytelling, branding and visual art. Enhanced with 3D capability, it transforms the lobby into a theatrical gateway, cocooning guests in motion and light from the moment they arrive.
Inside the theaters, the upgrades are both aesthetic and functional. Plush seats with generous legroom, ambient feature lighting and laser projection technology create a viewing experience that is crisp, vivid and deeply immersive. The addition of Dolby Atmos sound ensures that every whisper, explosion and musical swell hits with cinematic precision.
Wayfinding has also been improved, making the entire journey — from entrance to exit — intuitive and seamless. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a regular moviegoer, navigating the space feels effortless.
This is where past memories meet new stories. Glorietta Cinemas are not just back – they’re better, bolder and built for today’s movie lovers.
A-Luxe: everyday luxury redefined
For those seeking a more intimate and premium experience, the newly launched A-Luxe cinema is a game-changer. With only 60 motorized recliner seats, each equipped with a personal tablet and USB charging port, A-Luxe offers a boutique-style escape perfect for solo movie nights, romantic dates or small group outings. The generous spacing and thoughtful design make it feel exclusive without being intimidating — luxury that is accessible and inviting.
A-Luxe and the newly relaunched cinemas are just the beginning. The ongoing renovation of Glorietta cinemas is but part of the overall reinvention of Glorietta mall, which is a continuous journey.
“Glorietta has always held a special place in the heart of Makati, so when we set out to reimagine it, we knew it had to be nothing short of exceptional,” said Ayala Malls chief operating officer Paul Birkett. “From the outset, our vision was clear: Glorietta will have a refreshed atmosphere that honors its legacy whilst embracing the future. Glorietta’s reimagination goes beyond the physical, with a fresh retail mix of global brands, standout flagships and unique concepts. New arrivals are already here – and more are on the way.”
The relaunch event last 20 August gave guests a taste of what is to come: cocktails from Joel’s Place, a live set by DJ Jimmy Nocon and a special screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in the A-Luxe cinema.
But beyond the fanfare, what truly stands out is how the new Glorietta Cinemas are designed for everyday enjoyment. It is not just about blockbuster premieres, it is about creating a space where people can unwind, connect and rediscover the joy of going to the movies. From family weekends, first dates to red-carpet premieres, Glorietta cinemas once again become the backdrop for life’s most memorable stories – now on the big screen.
Whether you are a film buff, a casual viewer, or someone just looking for a cozy corner in the city, Glorietta Cinemas now offer more than just entertainment — they offer a lifestyle.