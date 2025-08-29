Reimagined Glorietta Cinemas: A cinematic escape in the heart of Makati

A lobby that invites you to stay

Step into the new entertainment lobby and you will immediately feel the shift. Gone are the days of rushed ticket queues and cramped waiting areas. In their place: relaxed seating zones, ambient lighting and a layout that encourages lingering. Whether you are catching up with friends before a screening or simply soaking in the vibe, the space feels like a modern lounge — welcoming, stylish and effortlessly social.

The Movie Snackbar adds to the experience with fresh food offerings that go beyond the usual popcorn fare. Think artisanal bites and drinks that pair perfectly with your film of choice. And if you are heading toward Korea/Japan Town, the expanded corridor now flows seamlessly from the cinema lobby, making it a natural connector for your next adventure.

A visual treat

The centerpiece of the new space is a jaw-dropping 300-square-meter, 13K-resolution LED (light-emitting diode) screen — one of the largest in the country. Stretching from wall to ceiling, this immersive display is not just for trailers; it is a dynamic canvas for storytelling, branding and visual art. Enhanced with 3D capability, it transforms the lobby into a theatrical gateway, cocooning guests in motion and light from the moment they arrive.

Inside the theaters, the upgrades are both aesthetic and functional. Plush seats with generous legroom, ambient feature lighting and laser projection technology create a viewing experience that is crisp, vivid and deeply immersive. The addition of Dolby Atmos sound ensures that every whisper, explosion and musical swell hits with cinematic precision.

Wayfinding has also been improved, making the entire journey — from entrance to exit — intuitive and seamless. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a regular moviegoer, navigating the space feels effortless.

This is where past memories meet new stories. Glorietta Cinemas are not just back – they’re better, bolder and built for today’s movie lovers.