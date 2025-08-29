Quarrying site in Teresa, Rizal sparks outrage among residents

Residents at Sitio Gulod Bayabas in Barangay Bagumbayan, Teresa, Rizal, have been complaining about an alleged illegal quarry operation in their area that is using only a development permit as a "cover-up" for its actual activities.

According to a letter sent to Teresa Mayor Rodel Dela Cruz, residents are concerned about the deep pit allegedly created by the quarry, reportedly owned by an individual known as Rodel.

As a result, a large reservoir of water has formed, which, according to residents, poses a flash flood and landslide risk during rains, threatening to engulf their homes.

Residents expressed further concern that the pit was only blocked with bags of soil to control the water flow, which they believe is insufficient to prevent disaster.

They also complained about muddy and slippery roads left by the quarry’s large trucks, creating hazards for motorists and residents alike.

It was learned that the quarry lacks a proper permit and relies solely on a development permit issued by the local government, yet has been digging recklessly beyond the scope of that permit.

Residents are perplexed, questioning why a permit meant for development is being used to conduct quarrying.

Today, Sitio Gulod resembles a high cliff, which residents consider an imminent danger to their community.