QC raises concerns over ‘anomalous’ flood control projects

The local government of Quezon City disclosed on Friday that it has approved only two out of 254 flood control projects from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in a span of four years.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the city government monitored the DPWH’s flood control projects from 2021 to 2025, with a total cost of more than P14 billion as she expressed concern over several issues, including projects with uncertain locations, identical contract costs, and others declared complete but still ongoing.

One project was found to be split into 66 separate phases.

“Some projects have uncertain project sites based on the project title, so it is difficult to determine whether the project has actually been completed or not,” Belmonte said.

The mayor also cited that several projects had the “same approved budget or the same contract cost, even though the location is different. It seems like a template is being used,” adding that city officials found ongoing construction at sites that the DPWH had declared as finished.