SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

QC raises concerns over ‘anomalous’ flood control projects

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte (center) discusses the inspection report conducted by the local government over the flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways in the city as she disclosed that at least 254 DPWH flood mitigation projects failed to acquire a certificate of coordination with the Mayor’s Office.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte (center) discusses the inspection report conducted by the local government over the flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways in the city as she disclosed that at least 254 DPWH flood mitigation projects failed to acquire a certificate of coordination with the Mayor’s Office.Photograph by analy labor FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The local government of Quezon City disclosed on Friday that it has approved only two out of 254 flood control projects from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in a span of four years.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the city government monitored the DPWH’s flood control projects from 2021 to 2025, with a total cost of more than P14 billion as she expressed concern over several issues, including projects with uncertain locations, identical contract costs, and others declared complete but still ongoing.

One project was found to be split into 66 separate phases.

“Some projects have uncertain project sites based on the project title, so it is difficult to determine whether the project has actually been completed or not,” Belmonte said.

The mayor also cited that several projects had the “same approved budget or the same contract cost, even though the location is different. It seems like a template is being used,” adding that city officials found ongoing construction at sites that the DPWH had declared as finished.

Quezon City flood projects
DPWH project audit
flood control irregularities

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph