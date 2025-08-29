Puerto Princesa jail launches balloon art training for PDLs

The Puerto Princesa City Jail Male Dormitory on Friday launched a balloon art skills training program under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (TESDA) Events Management NCIII course.

Twenty male persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) joined the initial session led by TESDA trainers, which introduced creative balloon art-making techniques that can serve as a potential livelihood source during community and social events.

“Beyond teaching a craft, this training inspires PDLs to believe in second chances and prepares them for a productive life after release,” said Jail Officer 3 Joefrie Anglo, BJMP MIMAROPA regional information officer.

The PDLs expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying the new skills gave them hope, confidence, and motivation to pursue meaningful work once reintegrated with their families and communities.

A second batch is scheduled for training on Saturday (Aug. 30), ensuring more participants benefit from the livelihood program.

Jail authorities also extended appreciation to partners and stakeholders who continue to support rehabilitation initiatives aimed at equipping PDLs with practical skills and promoting personal growth.

The balloon art training forms part of the broader TESDA Events Management course, which will continue in the coming weeks to further enhance competencies and strengthen reformation efforts inside the facility.