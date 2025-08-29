Power outage hits GenSan after truck mishap

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — A 10-wheeler truck rammed an electric pole along the national highway in Barangay Tinoto, Maasim, Sarangani, late Thursday night, triggering a six-hour power outage that plunged General Santos City and nearby towns into darkness.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m., toppling the pole and tripping a segment of the power lines. The blackout affected several parts of General Santos and Sarangani province.

Repair teams from the South Cotabato Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO) immediately responded, and electricity was fully restored past 5 a.m. Friday.

As of press time, SOCOTECO has yet to release an official statement on the extent of the damage, while authorities have not confirmed if the truck driver will face charges.