PICC rehab nears completion

As the Philippines gears up for its hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits next year, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos inspected the ongoing renovation at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), which will serve as the main venue for the regional gathering.

Her social media post showed Marcos going around the iconic landmark to check on the construction and repairs.

“We’re 86 percent complete—and it’s only been five months!” she said.

She noted it has been nearly half a century since the PICC received a facelift. “After 50 long years, PICC is finally getting the facelift it truly deserves.”

The First Lady thanked the design and construction team responsible for giving the PICC a new look.

“Couldn’t be prouder of the amazing team who managed to transform this convention center into a modern space while keeping the history and character that made it so iconic,” she said.

Marcos teased the reopening of the PICC next month, ready to receive ASEAN partners as well as the public.

“This is going to be something we can all be proud of!” she said.