Pauline returns at Bacolod Challenge

Pauline del Rosario is back on familiar ground, bringing both prestige and promise to the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge that tees off 2 September at Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia.

The P750,000 tournament, fifth stop of this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, is shaping up to be a showcase of proven champions, rising stars and hungry challengers — with Del Rosario leading the way.

Fresh from her Epson Tour stint in the United States, the 26-year-old ace isn’t here just to reconnect with old rivals.

She’s on a mission — to remind the field why she was once the LPGT’s dominant force.

Bursting onto the scene in 2017 with four victories and an Order of Merit crown, Del Rosario set out on an international campaign in pursuit of LPGA dreams. While the full card has remained elusive, her game and resolve continue to sharpen, as shown by her fourth-place finish at the Philippine Ladies Masters last February, the best by a local against a strong foreign cast.

But Binitin won’t make things easy.

The par-70 course may look short on the card, but its tight fairways, swirling winds and elevated greens make it one of the trickiest layouts in the country — a true shot-maker’s test.

Del Rosario won’t have the spotlight all to herself.

Princess Superal, a former OOM champion and Asia Pacific Cup titlist, is chasing back-to-back LPGT wins after her dramatic playoff over Sarah Ababa, who’s been one of the most consistent performers this season and is due for a big one.

Also in the hunt are multi-leg winners Harmie Constantino, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera and Mafy Singson — each with the pedigree to take over if Del Rosario falters. Constantino is eager to bounce back from recent struggles, while Ikeda remains as steady and dangerous as ever.

Adding spice is Korean rookie Tiffany Lee, who has impressed in her jump from the Junior PGT circuit to the pros. Former national team standout Lois Kaye Go is also chasing her long-awaited breakthrough, while rising names Kayla Nocum, Annika Cedo, Rev Alcantara, Martina Miñoza, Pamela Mariano, Velinda Castil and Korean Seoyun Kim bring youthful firepower.

Bacolod fans will also have a hometown favorite to cheer for in Cara Golez, the club’s operations manager who knows the Binitin course better than anyone. Seasoned campaigners Gretchen Villacencio, Kristine Fleetwood and Eva Miñoza round out the field.

With experience, momentum and hunger colliding, the Bacolod stop promises fireworks. Still, the big question remains: can Pauline del Rosario turn her homecoming into a statement win?