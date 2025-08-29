Panata 2025 vows ‘to Wow’

Panata Awards returns with renewed vigor to honor brands, campaigns, and individuals that embody both creativity and purpose.

Now in its 16th year, the flagship recognition program of the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) stands as the definitive stage where strategy meets storytelling.

The annual celebration of Panata Awards spotlights those who exemplify “The PANA Vow” — a bold commitment to honesty, consumer-centric marketing, cultural relevance, and ethical brand building.

This year’s theme, “Vow to Wow,” is a rallying call to celebrate the brands and leaders who inspire, balance creativity with commercial insight, and contribute to society with integrity.

Brand building legacy

Founded in 1958, PANA has been a cornerstone in the Philippine marketing communications landscape for 67 years.

A non-profit, non-stock organization formed by advertisers for advertisers, it is the only group in the country that unites advertising users.

PANA champions responsible brand building through progressive learning, strategic industry dialogue, and self-regulation. With over 290-member companies, from multinationals to SMEs, it provides a powerful voice for the marketing and advertising community.