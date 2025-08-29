Palace vows to neutralize spies, sleeper agents amid espionage concerns

Malacañang on Friday assured the public that the government is taking strong measures to neutralize threats posed by alleged foreign spies and “sleeper agents” operating in the country.

This follows claims made by former Senator Panfilo Lacson that numerous Chinese sleeper agents are embedded across the Philippines.

In response, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the National Security Council (NSC) affirmed that the country’s security apparatus is actively addressing potential threats to national security.

“Rest assured po na ginagawa po nila ang kanilang trabaho (they are doing their job),” Castro said.

“We cannot go into specifics for security reasons, but we can assure the public that our security forces are actively monitoring and addressing these threats,” she added, quoting the NSC.

Castro emphasized that the government does not take espionage lightly.

“We act swiftly when credible intelligence is verified,” she added.

Castro said recent government operations have already resulted in the arrest of suspected foreign operatives, demonstrating that Philippine intelligence and law enforcement agencies are actively disrupting suspected espionage networks.

“We are working closely with law enforcement and intelligence units to dismantle espionage networks wherever they may be,” she added.

Castro stressed the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) removal of a businessman from the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) after it was discovered he had allegedly misrepresented his Filipino citizenship.

Although not named, the individual was described as a Chinese national.

“Ito pong sinasabi nilang Chinese diumano ay patuloy pa rin po ang pag-iimbestiga ng PCG. At sa ngayon po, ang sinasabi nilang tao o iyong person involved ay tinanggal na po sa PCGA,” Castro said.

Castro clarified that the PCGA, a civilian volunteer group supporting the PCG, has no access to sensitive operations or military assets.

“Huwag pong mag-alala ang taumbayan dahil ang PCGA ay isang civil organization at kung sinuman po ang mapapasok dito kahit foreigner po, ito naman po ay paggawa lang naman ng pagtulong, pagbibigay ng relief, pagtulong sa PCG,” Castro said.

Castro reiterated the Palace’s commitment to protect national sovereignty and maintain the integrity of security institutions amid growing concerns over foreign interference and covert operations.