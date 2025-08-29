Palace declares special non-working days in 3 provinces

Malacañang has declared special non-working days in three provinces to allow residents to fully participate in local festivals and celebrations.

Through three separate proclamations signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on 27 August, the Office of the President formalized the observance of special non-working days in San Agustin, Romblon; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

San Agustin, Romblon, was granted a special non-working day on 28 August under Proclamation No. 1001, in honor of the town’s vibrant Kalipayan Festival, a celebration known for showcasing local culture, music, and community spirit.

In Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, Proclamation No. 1002 declared 29 August as a special non-working day to commemorate the municipality’s 68th Founding Anniversary and the 12th Hamungaya Festival.

The declaration follows a request by the Sangguniang Bayan of Isulan to shift the non-working day to 29 August, a Friday, “to enable the people of the Municipality of Isulan to fully participate in the occasion” instead of the originally scheduled 30 August.

Further, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, will observe a special non-working day on 18 September via Proclamation No. 1003, in celebration of its 25th Cityhood Anniversary and the annual Talakudong Festival, which features a parade, street dancing, and various cultural events.

These proclamations are part of the national government’s continuing support for local heritage, tourism, and cultural traditions across the country.