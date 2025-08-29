Palace condemns contractor slay in Negros Oriental

Malacañang on Friday condemned the killing of a contractor in Negros Oriental by riding-in-tandem assailants, calling for a thorough investigation as the incident happened amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“Tama lang po na imbestigahan iyan para malaman natin ang puno’t dulo niya at kinukondena natin ang mga karahasan na ito – iyan ay ayon sa Pangulo (It is only right to investigate that so we can get to the bottom of it, and we condemn these acts of violence, that is according to the President),” Palace Press Officer, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters in a press briefing.

When asked about measures being taken to protect individuals linked to the investigation, Castro assured the public that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made it clear in his statement, "no one should be above the law."

“Alam naman natin kung ano ang nais ng Pangulo – makasuhan ang dapat makasuhan, mapanagot ang dapat na mapanagot... ipag-uutos pa rin ng Pangulo na dapat seryosohin ito lalo na ng mga PNP (We all know what the President wants – to file charges against those who should be charged, to hold accountable those who must be held accountable, and the President will still order that this matter be taken seriously, especially by the PNP),” she emphasized.

Senator Tito Sotto had earlier proposed increasing the disqualification period for erring contractors from one year to five years.

Castro said Malacañang is open to reviewing the proposal once details are finalized.

“Tingnan po natin muna kung anong magiging detalye ng gagawing batas ni Senator Tito Sotto para po mapag-aralang mabuti. Ito naman po ay para din sa bayan (Let us first take a look at what the details of the law that Senator Tito Sotto will propose will be, so that it can be studied thoroughly. This is also for the good of the country),” she noted, adding that innocent businesses must also be protected.