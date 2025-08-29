P3.7-M shabu seized, suspect arrested

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato — Police operatives seized an estimated P3.7 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of a high-value target here early Thursday.

The Police Regional Office-12 (PRO-12) identified the suspect as “Jimuel,” 48, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, General Santos City. Authorities said he was caught during a sting that yielded 11 sachets of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P3.7 million.

PRO-12 regional director PBGen. Romeo Macapaz lauded the operation, emphasizing the government’s resolve to stamp out the illegal drug trade.

“This successful operation sends a strong message that we will not allow drug traffickers to thrive in our communities. PRO-12, together with our partner agencies, remains steadfast in protecting the people of SOCCSKSARGEN from the dangers of illegal drugs,” Macapaz said.

The suspect is currently under police custody and will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.