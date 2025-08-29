NOLCOM opens new Batanes base

MAHATAO, Batanes — To strengthen security and improve disaster response in the country’s northernmost province, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) officially opened its new Forward Operating Base in Mahatao, Batanes on 28 August.

Leading the inauguration was NOLCOM Commander Lt. Gen. Fernyl G. Buca, joined by Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta, Batanes Governor Ronald Aguto Jr., and Commodore Edward Ike De Sagon, Commander of the Northern Luzon Naval Command.

Also present were members of the NOLCOM Multi-Sector Governance Council, showing strong support from both the military and civilian sectors.

Lt. Gen. Buca emphasized the importance of the new base in strengthening the country’s territorial defense and improving readiness for humanitarian operations and natural disasters.

“The Mahatao Forward Operating Base strengthens our ability to defend the northern frontier,” Buca said. “At the same time, it helps us respond faster and better to emergencies. This is what happens when national defense and local governance work together.”

The base, located in the coastal town of Mahatao, will be home to Navy and Marine units under the Northern Luzon Naval Command, including the Marine Battalion Landing Team-10 (MBLT-10).

These units will take on key responsibilities such as monitoring maritime activity, securing the Batanes Strait, and working with other agencies during operations. The base is expected to enhance coordination between the military and the local government in maintaining peace and safety in the area.

More than just a military facility, the Mahatao FOB is a symbol of teamwork between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Provincial Government of Batanes — working side by side to protect the community and the country’s northern borders.

With Batanes being the nearest Philippine province to Taiwan, its strategic location makes it a key point in guarding access to the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Sea. This new base will help improve surveillance in the area and ensure quicker response to both security threats and natural disasters.

NOLCOM remains committed to its role as a ready, reliable and community-focused force, defending Northern Luzon while working closely with local leaders and communities to keep the region secure and resilient.