NBI has new assistant director

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Eric M. Mercado the new assistant director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Mercado, who holds the rank of Director IV, was formally sworn into office by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. The appointment is part of the Marcos administration’s effort to strengthen the NBI leadership.

Prior to his promotion, Mercado served as the assistant regional director for the NBI’s National Capital Region (NCR) office, where he oversaw major investigations in Metro Manila.

His extensive experience in field operations and regional management is expected to be a major asset in his new national role.

The assistant director is a critical position tasked with helping implement the agency’s broad mandate, which includes combating high-level crime, conducting complex investigations, and upholding the rule of law across the Philippines.