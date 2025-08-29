NBI arrests 3 in Quezon City for selling frozen meat online

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested three individuals for allegedly selling stolen imported frozen meat products through a social media platform.

They were identified as Rhea Rivera, Mia Lyn Cunanan, and Rodel Deniega. They were taken into custody during an entrapment operation on August 22, 2025, conducted by the NBI's Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD).

Agents launched the operation was launched after a complainant reported the loss of a container of imported frozen beef shanks, valued at between P5 million and P6.9 million.

The stolen goods were traced to being sold online via a Facebook page named “Kaye’s Imported Cold Cuts – Frozen Meat Supplier,” which operated under BMR Frozen Meat Products Trading in Cubao, Quezon City.

NBI agents posing as buyers accompanied by the complainant ordered 37 boxes of beef shanks worth ₱133,884.40. The suspects were arrested after they accepted marked money and released the products, which were confirmed to be part of the stolen shipment.

Authorities also seized the purchased meat products and six mobile phones believed to be used in the illicit operation.

Charges for violating the Anti-Fencing Law (Presidential Decree No. 1612) in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act (Republic Act No. 10175) will be slapped against the suspects.

Also named in the complaint are Michelle Rivera Melendrez, the registered owner of BMR, and Kaye Daniega, the alleged owner of the social media account.

They were presented for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on 28 August 2025.