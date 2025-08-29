Nadine Lustre launches Luxe Organix scent, speaks on key issues

At BeautyCon 2025, all eyes were on Nadine Lustre as she launched her latest collaboration with Luxe Organix—the Soleil de Paris Collection. Dubbed “Ms. President” by her fans, Nadine captivated the crowd with her newest fragrance line, a scent she describes as “amoy sunset sa Siargao, amoy luxurious sa Paris, amoy main character palagi.”

“Ganun talaga ako ka-obsessed sa perfume,” Nadine shared. “Inalam ko talaga ang origin niya. Yung golden hour, ‘yun talaga ang favorite ko kasi ito ‘yung scent ko sa Siargao.” For her, fragrance is more than just a product—it’s an extension of identity and memory, a bottled experience of places she loves most.

But beyond the glitz of the launch, Nadine showed once again why she remains one of the most influential voices of her generation. Known as an active netizen, she also used the moment to speak up on pressing social issues.

In a candid interview, the actress expressed her frustration over reports of corruption linked to flood control projects. “I’m really sad seeing people struggling, losing their homes, livelihood, pets, because we can’t find a solution,” she said. “Nakaka-galit, nakaka-lungkot na ‘yung binibigay natin na buwis sa ganon napupunta. Nakakainis talaga. It is sad funds are being used for something else.”

Her remarks come as Filipinos online call for transparency through “lifestyle checks” on public officials and their families. For Nadine, this surge of civic engagement is vital. “It is good people are speaking up. It is important we are heard by the people,” she explained.

With the launch of a fragrance line that celebrates both local roots and global sophistication, and her willingness to amplify national concerns, Nadine Lustre proves she is not just a star on stage, but also a voice of conscience—an artist who carries her platform with purpose.