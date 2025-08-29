Mythical sips and bites at Medusa

Got any weekend plans? We just found a new chill spot in BGC you might want to check out.

From the party pros behind The Palace comes a mythical tropical escape that takes socializing to a whole new level. With an unassuming entrance, stepping inside instantly feels like crossing into a world of mystique and endless possibilities.

If you’re in the mood for a night filled with drinks and indulgent eats, Medusa is your go-to.

We got first dibs on the experience and we’re here to spill everything.

The elixirs

Straight to the good stuff, Medusa has six signature cocktails:

Medusa G&T is a mix of gin, peach, and spices with a crisp finish.

The Priestess is vodka-based with a smooth, earthy crème for a clean sip.

Slowburn brings together Johnnie Walker Gold, calvados, passionfruit, and bitters for a smoky tropical punch.

Gorgonette mixes gin, cherry wine, apricot and rosemary, perfect for those who enjoy fruity and floral notes.

For something sweet, try Ambrosia Noir, a blend of Zacapa 23, coconut rum, espresso, and vanilla gelato. Or go for The Last Gaze, made with Patron Silver, dom benedictine, Aperol, and umeshu, served with a lipstick candy as a cheeky touch.

For groups, Perseus’ Wrath is your pick. This drink is served in a cauldron, lit, and loaded with berries and spirits. It’s perfect for sharing and even more fun to watch being made.

Expect bold and unexpected flavor combos from a menu curated by two culinary powerhouses. Chef David Thien, born in Bordeaux, trained in French classics and refined his flair in Singapore’s Corner House. Chef Lisa Revilla, who trained under Daniel Boulud and Wolfgang Puck, later led The Dempsey Cookhouse by Jean-Georges.

Each plate felt like a surprise. We found ourselves asking if the flavors would even work together, and they did. Herbs, savory notes and sweet accents came together in ways we didn’t expect.

For dessert, the highlight was the Eton Mess Sundae. That green syrup you’re guessing is mint? It’s basil. And it was unbelievably good. Add in smoky cheesecake and nutty choco puffs, and you’ve got yourself a grand finale.