Meralco, Makati LGU step up wire clearing

Meralco has intensified its partnership with the Makati City government to clear unauthorized and hazardous wire attachments, a move that supports both public safety and uninterrupted electricity service.

In recent operations along Camia Street in Makati, Mayor Nancy Binay underscored the role of local government and private sector collaboration in the initiative’s success, stressing that all pole users – including telecommunications and internet providers – must secure proper permits before utilizing Meralco facilities.

For 2025, Meralco has already removed more than 2,000 kilograms of illegal wire attachments in the city alone, reflecting the scale of the problem and the utility’s continuing campaign.

“Meralco will continue to conduct more operations like these with the help of the LGUs to maintain not only the integrity of our distribution facilities but most importantly to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications.

The company’s push forms part of broader efforts to safeguard distribution infrastructure, particularly in urban centers where overlapping utility and telecom lines pose risks to both service reliability and community safety.