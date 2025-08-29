Megastar undergoes social media detox

Sharon Cuneta is taking a respite from social media, limiting her communications to her immediate family.

Cuneta announced this via an Instagram post 28 August.

"Hi everyone! I will be taking a rest from Social Media and my phone will be off. I will only use the one phone I use for my family. No contact with friends and co-workers — family lang talaga. I need to detox," she wrote.

"So I will be out of touch for several days. My mind and emotions are gonna take a vacation from everything extra. Love you all. See you again soon! God bless you always," she added.