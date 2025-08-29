Mass housing developers praise Pag-IBIG’s gains, back CEO ‘Manang Malen’

The Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP), the country’s leading group of mass housing developers, has extended its highest commendation to Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta for leading the agency to historic accomplishments in the first half of 2025.

“Manang Malen’s leadership has been nothing short of exemplary,” said OSHDP Chairman Gino Olivares. “She has delivered record-breaking results with transparency, prudence, and compassion, qualities that inspire trust among all stakeholders. Under her watch, Pag-IBIG Fund has solidified its role as a pillar of stability and innovation in housing finance.”

The group highlighted Pag-IBIG Fund’s unprecedented milestones, including total assets surpassing the P1.14-trillion mark, a record P28.04 billion net income for the first half of the year, and a 13th consecutive unmodified opinion from the Commission on Audit, reflecting the Fund’s fiscal integrity and sound management.

OSHDP also recognized the direct and lasting impact of the Fund’s programs. These include offering a 3 percent interest rate for 10 years to the first 30,000 borrowers under the Expanded 4PH Program; the inclusion of Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets under 4PH with discounts of up to 40 percent; the launch of the Short-Term Home Improvement Loan; the strengthened Rental Housing Financing Program for transient workers; and swift calamity response measures such as moratoriums, Lingkod Pag-IBIG On Wheels deployments, and enhanced calamity loans.

“These initiatives are transforming lives in communities across the country,” said OSHDP National President Charlie Tan. “They resonate deeply with our shared vision of dignified, decent, and affordable housing for all. We are proud to work alongside Pag-IBIG Fund in turning these goals into reality.”

Tan further expressed confidence in the Fund’s stewardship, saying, “We fully trust that every peso of the members’ fund is managed with the highest regard for safety, growth, and the public interest.”

Reaffirming their commitment, OSHDP pledged continued support for Pag-IBIG Fund and CEO Acosta, vowing to collaborate in advancing the Expanded 4PH Program and other initiatives aimed at closing the nation’s housing gap.

“Integrity, vision, and empathy. These define Manang Malen’s leadership. She has our trust, our confidence, and our commitment to stand with her in delivering a better future for every Filipino worker,” Olivares concluded.