Mahatao base inaugurated to boost defense, disaster response in Batanes

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has established a stronger presence in the country’s northern frontier following the inauguration of the Mahatao Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Batanes on August 28, 2025.

The facility, located in the coastal town of Mahatao, will serve as home to Navy and Marine units under the Northern Luzon Naval Command and the Marine Battalion Landing Team-10. These units will be tasked with securing the Batanes Strait, monitoring maritime activities, and supporting interagency operations in one of the country’s most critical geostrategic areas.

The inauguration was led by Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl G. Buca, Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Adm. Jose Ma. Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta, Batanes Governor Ronald P. Aguto Jr., and Northern Luzon Naval Command head Commodore Edward Ike M. de Sagon. Members of the NOLCOM Multi-Sector Governance Council also joined the ceremony.

In his speech, Lt. Gen. Buca underscored that the Mahatao FOB not only boosts territorial defense but also enhances the military’s humanitarian and disaster response (HADR) capabilities.

“The Mahatao Forward Operating Base strengthens our ability to defend the northern frontier and ensures that NOLCOM, together with the Province of Batanes, can respond swiftly to both security challenges and disasters,” Buca said.

Batanes, being the closest Philippine province to Taiwan and a gateway to the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Sea, remains central to the country’s defense posture. The establishment of the FOB also highlights closer cooperation between the AFP and the provincial government to sustain peace, security, and disaster resilience in the island province.

NOLCOM reiterated its commitment as a “Jointly-Engaged, Sustainment-Maintained, and Readiness-Trained force,” safeguarding Northern Luzon while working hand in hand with local stakeholders.