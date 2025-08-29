Loresco, Bakanke power FEU past Letran

BATANGAS CITY --- Far Eastern University quelled a third set uprising by Letran for a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21, victory to start its 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg campaign on a high note Friday at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym here.

The Lady Tamaraws cruised in the first two sets but struggled to sustain the momentum in the third frame with their second unit.

Team captain and main setter Tin Ubaldo steadied FEU with her veteran presence to fend off the Lady Knights’ fightback and secure an opening day win.

“The in-game adjustments are all on the players. We got off to a great start but slowed down in third set because we're trying to mix our veteran players with the young ones,” Lady Tamaraws head coach Tina Salak said.

Clarisse Loresco led FEU’s balanced scoring as the Alas Pilipinas member finished with 11 points on her return to her natural position as middle blocker.

Loresco, who plays opposite spiker with the national team, hammered seven spikes, three kill blocks and an ace.

Faida Bakanke got 10 points while Ia David, Alyzza Devosora and Gerzel Petallo scored five each. Ubaldo tallied eight excellent sets in just two sets of action off the bench for the Lady Tamaraws, who will battle University of Batangas next.

Letran trimmed down FEU’s five-point lead in the closing stretch of the third set to just two, 23-21, after a Verenicce Colendra hit.

David countered with a kill before Colendra committed the last of the Lady Knights’ 21 errors to hand last year’s runner-up FEU the win.

Colendra and Gia Maquilang finished with 10 apiece for Letran, which will take on NCAA rival College of Saint Benilde in Day 2.

Games are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports.