Let life flourish in the South

A calmer, more deliberate lifestyle is emerging in the southern part of Metro Manila. Communities are once again enjoying the luxury of open space, professionals are choosing peace without compromising connectivity and young families are relocating to lively districts. Bloom Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC), a house designed with growth, wellness and daily comfort in mind, is at the center of this changing lifestyle.

Nestled along Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Parañaque, Bloom Residences offers seamless access to the Skyway via the Sucat Exit, making travel to Alabang, Makati, Bonifacio Global City and the airport belt refreshingly simple. It is urban living without the overwhelm — a place where convenience meets calm, and where every detail is designed to support what truly matters.

Bloom Residences’ creative and generous use of space is what really makes it stand out. The development, which covers more than six hectares, dedicates more than 60 percent of its footprint to communal outdoor spaces and lush vegetation, which is an uncommon luxury in Metro Manila’s urban environment. With almost 3.6 hectares set aside for outdoor life, the masterplan demonstrates a strong dedication to health and breathing room. The property is meticulously designed with meandering tree-lined walks, jogging trails, kid-friendly play areas, and tranquil pocket gardens. These areas are intended to encourage movement, build relationships and provide peaceful times for introspection throughout the day; they are not only ornamental.