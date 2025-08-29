Let life flourish in the South

A calmer, more deliberate lifestyle is emerging in the southern part of Metro Manila. Communities are once again enjoying the luxury of open space, professionals are choosing peace without compromising connectivity and young families are relocating to lively districts. Bloom Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC), a house designed with growth, wellness and daily comfort in mind, is at the center of this changing lifestyle.
Nestled along Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Parañaque, Bloom Residences offers seamless access to the Skyway via the Sucat Exit, making travel to Alabang, Makati, Bonifacio Global City and the airport belt refreshingly simple. It is urban living without the overwhelm — a place where convenience meets calm, and where every detail is designed to support what truly matters.
Bloom Residences’ creative and generous use of space is what really makes it stand out. The development, which covers more than six hectares, dedicates more than 60 percent of its footprint to communal outdoor spaces and lush vegetation, which is an uncommon luxury in Metro Manila’s urban environment. With almost 3.6 hectares set aside for outdoor life, the masterplan demonstrates a strong dedication to health and breathing room. The property is meticulously designed with meandering tree-lined walks, jogging trails, kid-friendly play areas, and tranquil pocket gardens. These areas are intended to encourage movement, build relationships and provide peaceful times for introspection throughout the day; they are not only ornamental.
At Bloom Residences, wellness is incorporated naturally into everyday life and isn’t just something you do on the weekends. Residents can enjoy friendly matches on multi-sport courts, ride or jog along designated paths, start their mornings with invigorating laps in the pool, or relax in quiet meditation nooks and verdant meadows. The facilities are designed to accommodate all ages and lifestyles, encouraging both exercise and contemplation.
This same attention to detail is seen in the homes themselves. Whether you’re starting a family or expanding one, the well-thought-out two-bedroom layouts in these mid-rise buildings, some of which have individual balconies, are made for everyday living. Comfort and convenience are increased by plenty of natural light, cross ventilation, and easy access to everyday necessities; competent property management and 24-hour security guarantee the peace of mind that is synonymous with the SMDC standard.
Bloom Residences is a proud part of SMDC Nature, the mid-rise collection from SM Development Corp. shaped by breathable architecture, wellness-focused planning, and a commitment to sustainability. This refreshed brand direction reflects a deeper vision: to build communities that are easier to live in and gentler to grow up in — where urban access and everyday calm exist side by side.
As cities grow more compact and time becomes increasingly precious, developments that give back — both in hours and in space — stand out. Bloom Residences does just that. Its proximity to major routes saves time, while its generous allocation for parks, walking paths and play areas restores space to the community. The result is a lifestyle that is both connected and expansive — a thoughtful response to modern living, where residents can stay close to work and essentials, yet still enjoy the freedom to step outside, move and thrive.