Lady Blazers tame Lady Brahmans in strong SSL Batangas Leg start

BATANGAS CITY --- College of Saint Benilde made quick work of University of Batangas, 25-8, 25-17, 25-15, for a rousing start in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg on Friday at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym here.

Rhea Densing led the Lady Blazers’ relentless assault as the reigning four-time NCAA champions took advantage of their experience and firepower to dominate the Lady Brahmans in the Luzon stop of the tournament.

CSB was in full control right from the opening serve, raining down 36 kills while frustrating UB’s hitters with its solid net defense to score nine kill blocks.

Densing finished with 12 points built on 10 kills and two blocks for the Lady Blazers.

Middle blocker Zamantha Nolasco scored four of her 11 markers from kill blocks and Shahanna Lleses added 10 points for CSB, which primed up for a much-anticipated rematch against archrival Letran on Saturday.

“Happy to see our players maintain their fine form despite coming from another league,” said Lady Blazers assistant coach Onyok Getigan, who called the shots with head coach Jerry Yee yet to arrive from a previous commitment.

Getigan had the luxury of fielding his bench with his starters able to build significant separations in each frame.

“I've been telling the players to maintain what they're doing inside so that we can have a chance to field our rookies. That's what we want, give them exposure before the start of the NCAA,” he said.

CSB got a scare in the third set after UB closed in, 19-15, but was quick to restore order with a closing 6-0 run capped by back-to-back hits by Fionna Innocentes.

Riza Drice was the only Lady Brahmans player in double figures with 10 points off eight attacks and two aces. Kylie Macatangay and Stephanie Almaria had four and three markers, respectively.

UB lost open hitter Jaimee Bacolod after spraining her right ankle in the second set following an awkward landing off a jump serve.

The Lady Brahmans will take on Far Eastern University on Saturday.