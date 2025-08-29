Kuya bongextols new firefighters, vows more gov’t support

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for additional government support and modern equipment for firefighters, stressing the dangers they face in the line of duty.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for the National Fire Training Institute’s (NFTI) Class Mandasig at Camp Vicente Lim, Go told the 772 graduates, “I see the sacrifices of our firefighters. Your lives are in danger, so thank you.”

“Behind every fire prevented, every life saved, and every community kept safe, you are there. Quiet, but strong. Not asking for praise, but always willing to sacrifice,” Go said.

Go, who authored the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, said his support for firefighters extends beyond manpower to include the acquisition of modern fire equipment and specialized training.

“I know that courage alone is not enough,” he said. “You need adequate equipment, proper training, and support from the government.”

The senator also reminded the new graduates of the importance of integrity and honor.

“The uniform you wear is a symbol of the people’s trust. Take care of it. Do not let it be tainted by any temptation,” he said.

“True integrity is measured not by the number of people who see what you do, but by how you act even when no one is looking,” he added.

Go said the word “Mandasig,” representative of their class, reflects the courage and dedication required of their new role. He concluded by reminding them to remain “steadfast and tireless” in their mission to save lives.