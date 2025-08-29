Jun Escario: Why it’s better to stay in the Philippines than go international

May it be for greener pastures, escaping corruption or both, many Filipinos have been dreaming to move abroad or, for brands, to go international.

But for Cebuano designer Jun Escario, one does not have to leave local shores to be global.

“After 30 years in the industry, I’ve tried several times (to bring my brand abroad),” Escario admitted in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I was in Lane Crawford before in Hong Kong. I was selling pieces there. We also tried KL (Kuala Lumpur) before,” he said.

The cost and practicality of bringing his brand internationally, however, far exceed the benefits.

“But for me, the distance and the packaging and then… the sales, getting it back, I mean like 60 days, 90 days. It’s so tagal (time-consuming)! So I said, you know what, we can still do this even if we’re in the Philippines, rather than waiting for checks that are super tagal. So eventually, we just stopped and just concentrated here.”

Marketing just for Filipinos, even abroad, is enough for Jun and his brand to get by. According to him, whenever his works are showcased abroad, it is Filipinos who are also more supportive than foreigners, so he did not see a need to tap foreign markets.

For many years, the bread and butter of Escario’s fashion house has been corporate uniforms — everyday wear that is far from his glamorous reputation as a Cebuano master couturier.

But by opening a boutique space in the Filipino design collective BRGY in One Corporate Plaza, Arnaiz Avenue, Makati City, Escario has been able to tick off an item from his bucket list: to showcase one-off, ready-to-wear, day-to-night clothes with no more copies or sizes.

“I’ve been ready to venture into RTWs for quite some time, so this is my first collection in a couple of years,” Escario told DAILY TRIBUNE at the recent opening of BRGY.