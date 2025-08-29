Japan honors Filipinos for strengthening bilateral ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the recipients of the Foreign Minister's Commendation for fiscal year 2025, recognizing two individuals and one organization for their outstanding contributions to promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the Philippines.

The awardees include Inomata Norihiro, representative director of the Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC); Nagai Hiroko, former director of the Japanese Studies Program at Ateneo de Manila University; and the Stratbase Institute for Strategic and International Studies, a leading Philippine think tank.

Mr. Inomata has been with PNLSC since 2005 and assumed the role of representative director in 2020. He has long advocated for Japanese descendants in the Philippines, assisting second-generation Nikkei communities across the archipelago, including remote islands and mountainous regions. His work spans legal consultations, nationality acquisition surveys, and initiatives to improve living standards and access to education, strengthening ties between Japanese-Filipino communities and Japan.

Ms. Nagai, a longtime educator at Ateneo de Manila University, served as director of the Japanese Studies Program from 2008. She has dedicated decades to nurturing Japanese studies scholars in the Philippines. In addition, she has promoted Japanese culture as a koto musician and instructor at the University of the Philippines, composing award-winning musical scores and performing at cultural events to highlight Japan’s rich artistic heritage.

The Stratbase Institute for Strategic and International Studies, established in 2004, was recognized for its contributions to Philippine-Japan academic and policy exchanges. The institute hosts symposiums featuring diplomatic and research experts and collaborates with Japanese research institutions. It has also provided platforms for dialogue on Japan’s foreign policy, promoting mutual understanding through publications and scholarly events.