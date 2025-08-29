Israel attacks Yemen’s Sanaa

SANAA (AFP) — The Israeli military attacked the Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen on Thursday, four days after a deadly round of bombings against the Iran-backed group, both Israel and the rebels said.

Israeli forces “struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa,” the military said in a statement.

The Houthi news channel Al-Massirah earlier posted on X: “Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa.”

Israel has been targeting the rebel group in retaliation for its missile and drone attacks which the Houthis say are in support of the Palestinians.

Israeli strikes on Monday killed 10 people and wounded more than 90 in Sanaa, according to the Houthi authorities in the rebel-held city.

The Israeli military said after those strikes that it had targeted what it said were Houthi military sites, including the presidential palace, in response to attacks against Israel.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for another missile attack on Israel, which Israel said it had intercepted.

The Houthis have frequently launched attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war and have targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden they claim is linked to Israel.

The rebel group controls large parts of Yemen, which has been gripped by war since 2014, and is part of Iran’s anti-Israel alliance alongside militant groups across much of the Middle East.