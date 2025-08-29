Interior Usec. Benitez vows stronger anti-corruption drive if named Ombudsman

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Romeo Benitez laid out his plan to further strengthen the fight against corruption in government, using his knowledge and experience in the department if he becomes the next Ombudsman.

Benitez made this statement during his interview with the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Thursday, saying he has seen what must be done to address corruption, particularly in the activities of local government units.

He said, “I will start an honest, a no-nonsense, and new version of investigative work leading to prosecution if only for us to help this government rid of [the] perennial problem of corruption.”

The Ombudsman candidate also vowed to retool the Office of the Ombudsman to address its case backlog and promised to uphold the independence of the office, free from political influence or interference from officialdom.

After concluding his JBC interview, Benitez said he is open to revisiting the SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth) policy, noting that certain provisions of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials operate under preconditions.

Benitez reiterated that he would start an honest, no-nonsense, and new version of investigation leading to the actual filing of charges to help the government eliminate corruption.

As a means for case buildup, he proposed that lifestyle checks should include “everybody who is privy or connected either by consanguinity or affinity to the public official subject of the lifestyle check.”

Aside from Benitez, former Commission on Audit (COA) chair and current Philippine Competition Commission chairperson Michael Aguinaldo was also interviewed by the JBC.

Aguinaldo said he would inhibit himself from any cases involving his ten relatives currently in government service, should they face charges in the Office of the Ombudsman.

The interviews also saw candidates expressing their views on SALN rules, lifestyle checks, and addressing the backlog of cases in the anti-graft body.

Private lawyer Jonie Caroche-Vestido, whose clients include Francis Leo Marcos, said she would instill a culture of “hiya” or sense of shame among officials as a deterrent to corruption.

“That sense of shame is what’s currently lacking,” she said.

Other candidates who appeared for the JBC interview include Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Bautista Corpin and retired CA Justice Stephen Cruz.

Cruz also noted that the law currently allows public access to officials’ SALNs, “subject to reasonable conditions, as it is not an unbridled license or permission for everyone.”

The interviews will continue next week with the remaining candidates, including Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.