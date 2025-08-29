Iligan students enjoy better learning with new SM Foundation building

Students of Sta. Filomena Central School (SFCS) can now enjoy uninterrupted full-day classes thanks to a newly constructed school building donated by SM Prime through SM Foundation. The turnover of the two-story, four-classroom facility took place on 27 August, ending the need for emergency classes and shifting schedules for more than 200 Grade 6 pupils.

The new classrooms are designed for comfort and functionality. Each room comes with curved whiteboards, wall fans, and individual toilets with wash basins. Two hundred armchairs, including ones for left-handed students, were provided and crafted by a local Persons with Disability (PWD) community in Surigao.

Accessibility and safety were central to the building’s design. A ramp and a restroom for PWD students have been installed, while fire alarms and emergency lighting are in place for both staircases. A handwashing station with 10 faucets, supported by an overhead tank, is strategically located to serve the entire school.

The facility also includes additional spaces to enhance learning and student welfare, such as a child protection room, a mini library, and a faculty room.

SFCS Principal Walter Tupas said the building will help address long-standing classroom shortages while providing a better learning environment for pupils and a more conducive workspace for teachers.

“This new building will significantly improve the conditions for both students and faculty,” Tupas said, highlighting the impact of the donation on the school community.