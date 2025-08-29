Healthway and Fuse launch ‘Test Now, Pay Later’ to ease healthcare costs

Healthway Medical Network has teamed up with Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, to make healthcare more accessible through a new program that lets patients undergo essential medical tests without the pressure of paying upfront.

Called Test Now, Pay Later, the program is powered by GGives and offers patients a zero-interest installment plan for diagnostic exams and other medical services. For the first two months, loans carry no interest, giving patients an opportunity to prioritize their health without immediate financial strain.

The program is now available in Healthway Multi-Specialty Center’s 10 Metro Manila clinics and will soon expand to provincial locations. Patients can use it for a wide range of services, including pre-employment and annual medical exams, laboratory tests, imaging scans, consultations, executive check-ups, and vaccinations.

Fuse Financing Inc. President and CEO Tony Isidro said the initiative was designed to remove barriers that often prevent Filipinos from seeking timely care. “We understand how access to healthcare is important and essential. With this initiative, patients can undergo necessary medical tests immediately without the burden of paying the entire amount upfront. We aim to make essential diagnostic tests more accessible and affordable by providing flexible payment options,” Isidro said.

In the Philippines, healthcare spending continues to rise. Many Filipinos still shoulder costs out-of-pocket, with limited health insurance coverage that often does not fully cover diagnostics or hospitalization. As a result, patients frequently postpone or avoid medical tests, which can lead to late diagnoses and more serious health complications. The WTW Global Medical Trends Survey also noted that demand for healthcare services is climbing as more Filipinos face lifestyle-related illnesses.

For Isidro, the program aims to address these challenges directly. “By removing financial barriers, the program supports early diagnosis, timely treatment, and improved health outcomes for more Filipinos. It’s a step forward in making quality healthcare inclusive and within everyone's grasp,” he said.

Dr. Beverly Ho, chief health officer of AC Health, described the partnership as a milestone in widening access to care. “This partnership with Fuse is a significant leap for us in making quality healthcare more inclusive to more Filipinos, especially those who need immediate medical care. This initiative is more than just financing, it’s about improving lives and building a healthier future for our communities, ringing true to Healthway Medical Networks' promise of 'Care Beyond Cure,’” Ho said.

Through Test Now, Pay Later, Healthway and Fuse are promoting early detection and timely treatment while easing the burden of medical costs. The program reflects a growing effort to make healthcare in the Philippines more inclusive and responsive to patient needs.