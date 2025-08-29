Health group seeks protection of Negros inmates’ rights

The Health Action for Human Rights (HAHR) urged the government to check the welfare of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Negros Occidental District Jail (NODJ) in Barangay Tabunan, Bago City.

On Thursday, 28 August, over 600 PDLs staged a noise barrage on the rooftop of a building overlooking the main road to call for the removal of then-Acting Jail Warden Chief Inspector Crisyrel Awe over alleged unfair treatment inside the facility.

On Friday, 29 August, Awe stepped down from his post to give way to a pending investigation regarding the complaints raised by the PDLs.

According to HARH, the PDLs' protest was due to Awe's actions, including reducing food rations, canceling livelihood programs, prohibiting them from getting sunlight, restricting their right to visitation with their immediate families, and denying them medicine and medical services, among others.

This prodded HARH to urge NODJ officials to "take steps" to address PDL's grievances.

The health group also urged officials to ensure that the rights and welfare of PDLs, including political prisoners, are upheld.